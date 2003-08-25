B’dcasters resist ENG spectrum plan

A group of broadcasters are fighting the Federal Communications Commission’s

latest proposal for making stations relinquish electronic newsgathering spectrum

to mobile satellite services providers.

Last week members of National Association of Broadcasters and MSTV's Ad Hoc

2GHz Reallocation Committee said they are designing an alternative that would

avoid the "substantial interference" the FCC plan would create in top 30

markets.

Under the FCC's plan stations would have to coordinate with each other to

access the diminished volume of ENG spectrum in their markets.

"Broadcast service to Americans will be severely reduced, particularly during

emergency situations, when coordination among stations is impossible," the group

said in filing to the FCC.

For half a decade, the FCC has been trying to figure out how broadcasters can

share spectrum used for electronic newsgathering with MSS.

ENG allows broadcasters to transmit sports, news and other programming from

the field back to TV studios for editing prior to broadcast.

Plans to share the spectrum have been plagued by delays and are now a couple

of years behind schedule.