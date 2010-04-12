B&C’s Top 25 Station Groups 2010

NAB 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C



TV stations, which once represented the hub of local media, are now one choice among many. In the past decade, the media have fractured into smaller and smaller parts, with viewers and revenue alike scattering to cable and the Internet, to the iPad, Twitter and Foursquare.



But while TV station groups have less power over things like market share as a result of the diffused media landscape, heft is still quite helpful. Station group size is important in retransmission consent, syndication and talent negotiations. Economies of scale are another result of being big.



TV stations remain the biggest media brand in any local market, and the more top local brands a group has, the better it’s positioned in retrans negotiations with multichannel video providers. “If a group is big, it has a lot more leverage in retrans arguments,” says Justin Nielson, analyst at SNL Kagan Research, which helped B&C assemble the data for this year’s Top 25 list.



Many of the bigger groups have several stations carried on cable systems owned by one cable operator. Those groups have an advantage in that they can cut one deal with one operator and then apply that deal to every other operator, according to Larry Patrick, managing partner of media investment firm Patrick Communications. “Those groups can walk in and say to Comcast or Time Warner, ‘Here’s the deal; we’d like to do one blanket agreement that affects all of our stations,’” Patrick says. “They can then take that deal to every other cable company on their list.”



Group size alone gives some broadcasters an edge in retrans negotiations, but the size of the group’s individual stations and the markets in which they are located has an even bigger effect on the company’s leverage. For example, groups such as Belo and LIN are not the country’s biggest, but they run top-notch stations in solid markets that cable operators are loath to lose.



Station groups get another bonus for being big when it comes to buying syndicated programming. In general, there are five groups—ABC, CBS, NBC, Tribune and Fox—that syndicators must work with when trying to clear any new show. These groups, often referred to as the “five families,” own the biggest stations in the biggest markets. Once those groups establish terms of the deal, the rest of the country is forced to follow suit.



For off-network sitcoms, Tribune and Fox have all the leverage because they are the only two groups in the sitcom business in the nation’s top markets. This doesn’t apply to some of the country’s biggest groups—Ion, Univision, Trinity—because they don’t play much in the syndication world, although in the past two years Ion has picked up shows such as CBS Television Distribution’s Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds to run in primetime.







Size also creates economies of scale, which helps when groups are negotiating with equipment and service vendors such as Nielsen, The Associated Press and Frank N. Magid Associates.



Large station groups additionally offer a lot of options to new talent. “If I’m a talent that wants to grow, I might go to work for a company like Hearst. I might start in Omaha but end up in [a major Hearst market like Pittsburgh],” Patrick says. “The ability to groom and grow your own people is important.”



The CBS-owned group, for one, plans to launch an in-house Website this year to help talent find new positions within the CBS family. Broadcast insiders say that retaining strong talent is key to a group’s long-term health.



“If you are a big enough group, you have a really good farm system and that’s good for your future,” says Mark Fratrik, VP of consulting firm BIAfn. “You can use that to hone the skills of your people and transfer information around the country.”







1 Ion Media Networks

(Privately held)



63.9% coverage

58 stations

Ion Media Networks

601 Clearwater Park Rd.

West Palm Beach, FL

33401

(561) 659-4122

Website: www.iontelevision.com

Brandon Burgess

Chairman and CEO

2 Univision Television Group

(Privately held by Broadcasting Media Partners, an investor group including Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Saban Capital Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and TPG)



42% coverage

37 stations

605 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10158

(212) 455-5200

Website: www.univision.net

Joe Uva

CEO and president

3 CBS Corp.

(CBS, CBS.A)

38.4% coverage

29 stations

51 W. 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 975-4321

Websites: Cbslocal.com; www.cbscorporation.com

Sumner M. Redstone

Executive chairman

Leslie Moonves

President/CEO

Peter Dunn

President, CBS Television Stations

4 Fox Television Stations

(NWS; subsidiary of News Corp.)

37.1% coverage

27 full-power stations

1211 Avenue of the

Americas, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 301-5400

Website: www.newscorp.com

K. Rupert Murdoch

Chairman, News Corp.

Roger Ailes

Chairman/CEO, Fox News; Chairman, Fox Television Stations; Chairman, Twentieth Television

Jack Abernethy

CEO, Fox Television Stations

Dennis Swanson

President, Fox Television Station Operations

5 NBC/General Electric

(GE; Comcast in process of acquiring a 51% interest in NBC)

36.6% coverage

26 stations, including NBC and Telemundo

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

(212) 664-4444

Website: www.nbclocalmedia.com

Jeffrey Immelt

Chairman/CEO, GE

Jeff Zucker

President/CEO, NBC Universal

John Wallace

President, NBC Local Media Division

6 Trinity Broadcasting

(Private)

35.9% coverage

25 stations

2442 Michelle Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 832-2950

Website: www.tbn.org

Paul F. Crouch

President

Paul Crouch Jr.

Chief of staff

7 Tribune Co.

(Private)

35.1% coverage

23 stations

435 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 222-3333

Fax: (312) 329-0611

Website: www.tribune.com

Sam Zell

Chairman, Tribune Co.

Randy Michaels

President and CEO, Tribune Co.

Ed Wilson

President, Tribune Broadcasting Co.

8 ABC TV Stations Group

(DIS)

23.3% coverage

10 stations

77 W. 66th St.

New York, NY 10023

(212) 456-7777

Websites: corporate.disney.go.com; abclocal.go.com

Robert Iger

President/CEO, The Walt Disney Co.

Walter Liss

President, ABC Owned Television Stations

9 Sinclair Broadcast Group

(SBGI)

21.6% coverage

57 stations

10706 Beaver Dam Rd.

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

(410) 568-1500

Fax: (410) 568-1533

Website: www.sbgi.net

David D. Smith

President/CEO/chairman

Steven M. Marks

VP/COO, television

10 Gannett Broadcasting

(GCI)

18.2% coverage

23 stations

7950 Jones Branch Drive

McLean, VA 22107

(703) 854-6000

Website: www.gannett.com

Craig A. Dubow

Chairman/CEO, Gannett Co.

Gracia C. Martore

President/COO, Gannett Co.

David Lougee

President, Gannett Broadcasting

11 Hearst Corp./Hearst Television

(Private)

18% coverage

34 stations

300 W. 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 887-6800

Fax: (212) 887-6875

Website: www.hearsttelevision.com

Frank A. Bennack Jr.

Vice chairman and CEO, Hearst Corp.

David Barrett

President/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television

12 Multicultural Capital Trust

16.7% coverage

5 stations

449 Broadway

New York, NY 10013

(212) 966-1059

Website: www.mrbi.net

Arthur Liu

Founder

Lee W. Shubert

Trustee

13 Belo Corp.

(BLC)

14.5% coverage

22 stations

400 S. Record St.

Dallas, TX 75202-4841

(214) 977-6606

Website: www.belo.com

Dunia Shive

President/CEO

Peter Diaz

Executive VP, television operations

14 Entravision (EVC)

12.5% coverage

25 stations

2425 Olympic Blvd.,

Suite 6000 W

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 447-3870

Website: www.entravision.com

Walter F. Ulloa

Chairman/CEO

Philip C. Wilkinson

President/COO

15 Raycom Media

(Private)

12.1% coverage

38 stations

RSA Tower, 20th Floor

201 Monroe St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 206-1400

Website: www.raycommedia.com

Paul McTear

President/CEO

16 Nexstar Broadcasting

11.1% coverage

54 stations

5215 N. O'Connor Blvd,

Suite 1400

Irving, TX 75039

(972) 373-8800

Website: www.nexstar.tv

Perry A. Sook

Chairman/president/CEO

Matt Devine

CFO

17 Local TV LLC

(Private; owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners)

10.8% coverage

19 stations

1717 Dixie Highway

Suite 650

Fort Wright, KY 41011

(859) 448-2700

Website: www.localtvllc.com

Bobby Lawrence

CEO

18 Cox Media Group

(Private)

10.4% coverage

15 stations

6205 Peachtree

Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30328

(678) 645-0000

Website: www.coxenterprises.com

James C. Kennedy

Chairman/CEO, Cox Enterprises

Jimmy W. Hayes

President/COO, Cox Enterprises

Sanford Schwartz

President, Cox Media Group

19 Newport Television

(Private; owned by Providence Equity Partners)

10% coverage

29 stations

460 Nichols Rd., Suite

250

Kansas City, MO 64112

(816) 751-0200

Website: www.newporttv.com

Sandy DiPasquale,

President/CEO

20 E.W. Scripps Co.

(SSP)

9.9% coverage

10 stations

312 Walnut St.

Scripps Center 2800

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 977-3000

Website: scripps.com

Richard Boehne

President/CEO

Brian Lawlor

Senior VP, TV

21 Liberman Broadcasting

(Private)

9.7% coverage

4 stations

1845 Empire Ave.

Burbank, CA 91504

(818) 729-5300

www.lbimedia.com

Jose Liberman

Founder, president

22 Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

9.1% coverage

11 stations

1716 Locust St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

(515) 284-3000

www.meredith.com

Stephen M. Lacy

Chairman, president, CEO

Paul Karpowicz

President, Meredith Local Media Group

23 LIN Television Corp.

(TVL)

8.5% coverage (FCC)

27 stations

1 W. Exchange St.

Providence, RI 02903

(401) 457-9501

Website: www.lintv.com

Vincent Sadusky

President/CEO

Scott Blumenthal

Executive VP, television

24 Media General

(MEG)

8.3% coverage

18 stations

333 E. Franklin St.

Richmond, VA 23219

(804) 649-6000

Website: www.mediageneral.com

J. Stewart Bryan III

Chairman, Media General

Marshall N. Morton

President/CEO

James A. Zimmerman

VP, Media General; president, Broadcast Division

25 Post-Newsweek

(WPO; subsidiary of The Washington Post Co.)

7.4% coverage

6 stations

550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226-3123

(313) 223-2260

Website: www.washpostco.com

Donald E. Graham

Chairman/CEO, The Washington Post Co.

Alan Frank

President/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations