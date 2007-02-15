Trending

BCS Names Dallas Correspondent

By

Hari Sreenivasan co-anchor of ABC's World News Now and America This Morning, is joining CBS as a correspondent, based in Dallas. He starts March 12.

Sreenivasan, a native of Mumbai, India, was previously a reporter for KTVU-TV Oakland, Calif.; WNCN-TV Raleigh, N.C., and an anchor for CNET.