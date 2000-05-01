B&Cs Los Angeles, N.Y. staffs grow

Susanne Ault has joined Broadcasting & Cable as a staff reporter, based at the magazine's Los Angeles bureau.

Nancy Catmull has joined the magazine as an editorial assistant in New York, where the magazine is based.

Ault, who previously reported on a wide range of subjects for Variety, will concentrate on syndication and Internet-related topics In Los Angeles. Ault's phone number is (323) 965-5361. Her e-mail address is sault@cahners.com.

Before Variety, Ault was a desk assistant for ABC's NewsOne and a news intern for KABC-TV Los Angeles. She graduated summa cum laude from UCLA.

Catmull joins the magazine from WNBC-TV, where she was an intern for "Today in New York.''Previously, she was an account executive for clothing designer Louis Feraud. Later this month, Catmull receives her master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.

At the magazine, she is responsible for Fates & Fortunes, preparing the daily Cableday and other duties. Catmull's phone number is (212) 337-7141. Her e-mail address is ncatmull@cahners.com.