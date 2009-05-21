B&C’s Grossman Is People’s Choice for Mirror Award

The people have spoken, and they have named B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman the winner of the Mirror Award for Best Commentary in Traditional Media.

Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, which administers the awards honoring excellence in media industry reporting, announced the results of its People Choice survey Thursday. Grossman, who writes B&C’s weekly Left Coast Bias column, was chosen from a pool of finalists in the commentary category that includes David Carr (The New York Times), Noam Cohen (The New York Times), Jon Fine (BusinessWeek), Frazier Moore (Associated Press) and Michael Wolff (Vanity Fair).

Below is the complete list of People’s Choice winners. Click here for the complete list of 29 finalists in six categories:

Best Single Article, Traditional Media — Clive Thompson, "Is the Tipping Point Toast?" (Fast Company)

Best Single Article, Digital Media — Rachel Sklar, "The NYT's Selective, Misleading Pentagon Story" (The Huffington Post)

Best Profile,Traditional Media — Mark Bowden, "The Angriest Man in Television" (The Atlantic)

Best Commentary,Traditional Media — Ben Grossman (Broadcasting & Cable)

Best Commentary, Digital Media — Rachel Sklar (The Huffington Post)

Best In-depth Piece, Traditional Media — On the Media, "Brand China" (WNYC New York Public Radio)

The winners of 3rd Annual Mirror Awards will be announced Tuesday, June 9, at a luncheon ceremony at the Harmonie Club in New York City.

Robert Edelstein is the editor of the Left Coast Bias column.