BCS Enlists IMG for TV Negotiations

College football’s Bowl Championship Series hired IMG Sports Media and its executive vice president of media sports programming, Barry Frank, for representation in its upcoming television negotiations.

As incumbent, Fox will have an exclusive negotiating window, but if no deal gets done, ESPN and others can get in the bidding. The current Fox-BCS deal is though January 2010 for the Fiesta, Orange and Sugar Bowls and through January 2009 for the national-championship games.

With the value of strong sports properties continuing to grow given the relative challenges of entertainment programming in broadcast television, the BCS could see rights-fees growth over the current four-year deal, which is reportedly worth $330 million.

“The BCS continues to be one of the most prestigious and highly watched properties in all of sports, and we are delighted and honored by the confidence that the conferences and institutions have placed in us with this appointment,” Frank said in a press release.