BCReview: Thanks to Tina Fey Fever, Will Viewers Finally Embrace '30 Rock'?
Here’s hoping Fey Fever continues – and that many of the viewers who gobbled up her Palin appearances on Saturday Night Live, and when she popped in for those Thursday “Weekend Update” specials in the 30 Rock time slot, will tune in to see her as perennially flustered TV producer Liz Lemon.
