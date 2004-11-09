BCFM Delays Network Revenues

Pax TV isn't the only network delaying its third-quarter earnings release.

The "Big Three" network revenues, which were to have been released earlier this week, have been held up while BCFM gets some of the figures checked out.

The network revenues are compiled by Ernst & Young and released by the association.

According to BCFM President Mary Collins, one network's revenues seemed a bit too close to the four-year-ago tally given that there have been rate increases since then. So, to make sure that the figures really do add up, they are being rechecked before BCFM puts its name on the numbers.

Collins wasn't saying which network was the hold-up, but it looks like they could be out by Wednesday morning..