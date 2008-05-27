BCFM Becoming MFM

The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association is changing its name to the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) to reflect a broadening of its membership ranks.

With this, the organization will open its doors to finance executives from telco video entities, the Internet, mobile and newspapers.

“Both established and new-media companies are facing the same financial challenges and need similar industry educational resources,” president and CEO Mary M. Collins said in a statement.

Up to now, the trade group’s ranks have been filled by broadcast and cable executives from the United States and Canada. The repositioning comes after its 48th annual conference last week in Dallas, which drew more than 300 attendees.