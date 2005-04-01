B'casters To Outline Self-Regs

Don't look for either of the surviving Beatles, but lots of broadcasters will "Come Together, Right Now" over the issue of indecency/responsible programming.

That's the title of an a session the National Association of Broadcasters is slating for its annual convention in Las Vegas.

Broadcasters are expected to pitch their various initiatives to self regulate in the face of the FCC's ramp-up of indecency enforcement.

The April 19 town-hall style meeting will be moderated by CNN's Jeff Greenfield and will include broadcast heavy hitters David J. Barrett, president/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television; Gary Chapman, chairman/president/CEO, LIN Television Corporation; David Kennedy, president/CEO, Susquehanna; Mark Mays, president/COO, Clear Channel Worldwide; Jeff Smulyan, chairman/CEO, Emmis Communications; and Tony Vinciquerra, president/CEO, Fox Networks Group.

For its part, Emmis paid $300,000 last August to settle its outstanding indecency complaints and proposed fines and pledged a "zero tolerance" policy on indecency.Also on hand to hold their feet to the fire will be Vicky Rideout of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which has conducted numerous studies on the impact of media content on viewers, particularly children.