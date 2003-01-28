B'casters: No spec sharing until DTV switch complete
The Federal Communications Commission should not allow unlicensed or other
new services to use broadcast spectrum until the digital-television transition
is complete, the National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for
Maximum Service Television (MSTV) said.
Commenting on an FCC spectrum-policy report that raised the idea, the groups
said adding secondary services now would "delay or derail the transition."
Secondly, the groups said, no new services should be added until the FCC
improves interference protections.
The FCC currently relies too much on "inaccurate" predictive interference models
rather than actual measured interference, the groups said.
Arguing against receiver standards was the Consumer Electronics Association,
which said the idea is "a solution looking for a problem" that would slow
innovation.
