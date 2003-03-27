B'casters get DTV comment extension
At the request of broadcasters, the Federal Communications Commission has extended the comment period for its review of digital-television-transition rules and broadcasters' public-interest obligations in the digital age.
The deadlines were to have been April 14 (comments) and May 14 (replies), but the National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) sought a week's extension to get their ducks in a row after the April 7 MSTV board meeting.
The commission said it would give them the brief extension to "coordinate their analyses."
That makes the new dates April 21 and May 21, respectively.
