B'casters cut out of spectrum-leasing plan

The Federal Communications Commission has dropped plans to explore whether new rules allowing wireless

licensees to lease unused portions of their spectrum to other telecommunications

companies should be expanded to broadcasters.

On Thursday, the FCC established rules for secondary markets for spectrum, a pet

project of chairman Michael Powell.

Secondary-spectrum markets are predicted to be a way to ease the shortage of

frequencies by allowing more efficient and flexible use.

Leasing arrangements can be established without commission approval as long

as the licensee maintains responsibility for its tenants' actions.

Powell had planned to ask for further public comment on the wisdom of letting

broadcasters lease portions of their channels.

Commission Democrats Michael Copps and Jonathan Adelstein convinced their

colleagues to remove that provision.

"Allowing television and radio broadcasters to sell to nonbroadcasters

access to the spectrum that Congress and the FCC gave them for free would have

been a terrible mistake," Copps said during the commission's monthly meeting

Thursday.

Broadcasters should not be allowed to relinquish channels intended for the

"critically important" duties of informing and entertaining the public without

commission approval.

Also, broadcasters might have been tempted to delay the digital-TV transition in

order to profit from hoarded spectrum, Copps said.