Monday, Nov. 7

“Win lunch with Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria or first-off-the-line limited edition Cadillac Star Black XLR” promises the flackogram for the Museum of Television & Radio's annual gala in Los Angeles. “Win” as in: Be the high bidder at the auction to raise moolah for the MTR's preservation efforts. The honorees at the Beverly Hilton hotel bash tonight: News Corp. President/COO Peter Chernin and producer John Wells (you want to know what he's done? Turn on the TV. Something of his is on right now). Sean McManus starts his new job today as president of CBS News. That's nice, but the development that might have greater significance for the TV news biz in the long run is occurring over on NBC. Or, rather, MSNBC.com, where NBC Nightly News will be offered starting at 10 p.m. ET, after the show's West Coast feed ends. Oddly, “West Coast feed” is also how the MTR staff in New York refers to the dinner in L.A.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Days of Our Lives began airing on NBC 40 years ago today—and, like sands through the hourglass, that's a lotta, lotta days. SOAPnet marks the occasion by showing the first two episodes (6 p.m. ET) from 1965. Meanwhile, the CBS News soap opera “Memoville” (a small community is torn apart by accusations over faked National Guard documents) begins a new episode today with the publication of jilted producer Mary Mapes' new book Truth & Duty (or is it Truth & Duty?). In last week's episode, Mike Wallace told Katie Couric that he thought Dan Rather should have resigned in solidarity with colleagues ousted in January over the affair. Mr. Rather reportedly later bellowed angrily at Mr. Wallace in a CBS men's room. But. Who. Cares. If we were interested in eruptions of over-emoting, we'd watch An All Star Tribute to Patti LaBelle (UPN, 9 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Nov. 9

At the Media Law Resource Center's annual dinner in New York, ABC's Diane Sawyer moderates a discussion of the reporters' privilege. The panel at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers includes Time magazine's Matt Cooper and The New York Times' Judith Miller. A pity Maureen Dowd won't be on hand to discuss a reporter's privilege of putting a stiletto, heel or otherwise, in a colleague's back when the bosses think the time is ripe. Attention, bibliophiles: It's time to welcome back Fox's philanthropic effort to promote literacy by setting a show in a bookstore. The second season of Pamela Anderson's Stacked premieres at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Usually, when recipients of entertainment awards (or sports trophies or Employee of the Month plaques) start heaping praise on God for blessing them, it's deeply annoying. But when it comes to the Inspirational Country Music Awards, everybody gets a pass. Natalie Grant and Wynonna Judd are scheduled to sing their newish duet “Bring It All Together” at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (Great American Country, 8 p.m. ET).

Friday, Nov. 11

Lifetime celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Golden Girls by showing its 20 “greatest” episodes and a repeat of the network's reunion special, from noon to 11 p.m. ET. Nostalgia, yes, but tech-savvy nostalgia! Download the theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” as a ringtone! Or a Bea Arthur voicemail greeting! During the reunion show, the network promises “fans will have the opportunity to text in their 'shout-out,' which will be scrolled on screen.” Sadly, no Golden Girls podcast.

E-mail info for B&C Week to b&cweek@reedbusiness.com