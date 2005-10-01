Monday, Oct. 3

Listen up, people. The Mississippi Cable Telecommunications Association in Jackson, Miss., has cancelled its calendar for the foreseeable future, since the MCTA's member cable systems are in post-Katrina disarray. The nixed events include the three-day fall membership meeting that was supposed to start today and next spring's annual convention, which would have been held in Biloxi for the 53rd year in a row—except “the place where we have it isn't there anymore,” says spokesperson LeeAnn Evans. Tonight: Former Baywatch star Brande Roderick will be the “life coach” on the first original half-hour daily series on Fuel TV, the Fox cable channel devoted to snowboarding, surfing, skateboarding and other cheerleader-free sports. The Daily Habit (premiere, 9 p.m. ET) “surveys the best in youth culture,” according to the flackography. Former VH1erZeke Piestrup hosts; Roderick, Playboy's Playmate of the Year 2001, will be “doling out tips”—that's tips—“and advice for the average guy.”

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Wait a minute—networks are still trotting out new fall shows? Hello, Close to Home (premiere, 10 p.m. ET), the CBS legal drama that, as the PR-o-gram says, “tears away the facade of suburbia to reveal that sometimes quiet and tranquil streets can hide the darkest of crimes.” Now, several hundred writers of several thousand Hollywood scripts about the evil lurking in suburbia might think that this description hits a little close to home, but nevermind. Jennifer Finnigan plays the tough prosecutor who “tries the cases that come out of her own neighborhood.” Maybe she should move.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

There's MSTV, and then there's MSTV. One is Microsoft's TV-over-IP project (not, apparently, simply a Windows-based channel that plays an endless loop of David Cronenberg's Crash and Bull Durham, with Kevin Costner as Crash Davis). The other is the Association for Maximum Service Television, broadcast TV's Washington watchdog on spectrum issues. Today is the group's 19th annual Television Conference, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. It finishes up at 3:30 p.m.—plenty of time to get back to the hotel, have dinner and watch the season finale of Fox's so-so So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m. ET). Host Lauren Sanchez & Co. are getting off the stage just as the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Win the Baseball Post-Season begins.

Thursday, Oct. 6

This, from MTV: “Last season on Making the Band 3, Diddy decided none of the girls were worthy of a spot in the band but offered Aubrey, Malika and Aundrea a free pass to join the next round of competition in season two.” Even if they prove themselves “worthy” this time around (premiere 10 p.m. ET), the gals shouldn't get their hopes up. Recall, if you will, that, in Making the Band 2, the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul became disenchanted with the winners, known as Da Band, and disbanded dem.

Friday, Oct. 7

Former CBS News President Fred Friendly was a giant in the history of television news. A visionary! Paragon of integrity! But movie-star-handsome he was not. Nevertheless, George Clooney will be playing Friendly in Good Night, and Good Luck, the story of Edward R. Murrow's smackdown with Commie-hunting blowhard Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s. Movie opens nationally today, but network news presidents have already begun dreamily imagining which Hollywood star might play them.

