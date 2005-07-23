Monday, July 25

CTAM (known only to its mother as Cable

& Telecommunications Association for Marketing) has adopted a boxing theme

for its 2005 summer summit Philadelphia, or

“World Cable Heavyweight Conference.” They're also calling it The

Thrilla' in Phila'. But Round One of the gathering yesterday turned out to

be one round … of golf. Today at the Pennsylvania

Convention Center, keynote speaker Jon Bon

Jovi (“Musician, Actor, Sports Owner”) chats, presumably, about

sports on TV and his co-ownership of the Philadelphia

Soul in the Arena Football League.

The athletic motif continues tonight with the Disney/ESPN party at

the Electric Factory. A CTAM badge will get you in. You don't need no

stinkin' badge to watch the premiere of Laguna Beach's second season on

MTV (10 p.m. ET). We don't care if you call

it a dramality or realama, we can't wait to find out how the pampered

LC handles the course load in her first year

of college. Oh, wait, we meant: how she handles her romantic entanglement with

Stephen.

Tuesday, July 26

It's ABC's turn, today and

tomorrow, at the Television Critics

Association's summer tour at the Beverly

Hilton in Los Angeles. The buzz is

good about the network's new fall show Commander-in-Chief, with

Geena Davis as the CIC, so the panel session

should be reasonably chummy. But five bucks says some crank brings up

The Geena Davis Show and

a puff of frost wafts across the room.

Wednesday, July 27

FX launches the first-ever drama about

a U.S. military conflict while it's still in progress:

Over There

(10 p.m. ET) focuses on a unit of American soldiers in Iraq and on their families back home. Producer

Steven Bochco's NYPD Blue might have been filmed on

the streets of New York, but he's not nuts:

Over There is made over here—around L.A. and the

explosives-free desert terrain near Lancaster,

Calif.

Thursday, July 28

Here's how tightly reality TV has wrapped its scaly claws around the

throat of contemporary programming: David E.

Kelley, once a fantastically productive storyteller (L.A. Law, Chicago Hope, Ally McBeal, etc.) is

executive-producing NBC's

The Law Firm (premiere, 8

p.m. ET). The flackography: “Trial attorney and legal analyst Roy Black will

manage 12 actual lawyers competing against each other while trying real court

cases with judges and juries, resulting in outcomes that will be final, legal

and binding. Each week, one legal eagle is eliminated, and the top attorney

will receive a prize of $250,000.” Which comes out to about 500 billable

hours.

Friday, July 29

After three weeks, the TCA summer tour finally draws to a close. Sure,

attendees are notoriously testy by the end of it all—and scheduling

Pamela Anderson's Fox show Stacked as one of the last panels probably

sloshed some gasoline on the fire—but as they pack up, the critics no doubt

will already be thinking fondly of the gathering. One luscious buffet after

another, endless schmoozing with network talent in the Hilton's Stardust

Lounge, dinner by the pool, the CBS Stars Party at the Hammer Museumand dining with

Les Moonves at Il

Cielo—ah, the memories. On the plane home, newspaper writers from

midsize cities calculate how many more three-week trips to L.A. they can score

before their publications finally shuffle off into media

obsolescence.—Mark Lasswell

