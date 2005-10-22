Monday, Oct. 24

No more wondering whatever happened to Kennedy, that gal from MTV of yesteryear. [Lisa] Kennedy [Montgomery] is the host of Fox Reality's Reality Remix (premiere, 7:30 p.m. ET), a daily, half-hour stew of news, interviews, highlights, etc., from the world of “unscripted” TV. Alas, the news last week that Kennedy had been hired meant that one of our all-time favorite passages in a press release had become obsolete. Trumpeting the show last month, Fox Reality promised that the show would feature “an irreverent host (to be announced).” We'll try to catch the Remix premiere when it reruns at 11:30, because we've got other plans for the evening: The B&C 2005 Hall of Fame dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York. This year's honorees (and we're just listing where they work; trust us—they're all Big Deals): Dick Ebersol (NBC Universal), Tom Joyner (REACH Media), Ken Lowe (Scripps), Steve Mosko (Sony), Dick Parsons (Time Warner), Cristina Saralegui (Univision), William Shatner (ABC), Dennis Swanson (Viacom), Anne Sweeney (Disney-ABC), and Michael Willner (Insight Communications). Kudos all around, you media machers.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

The first hint of chilly weather has hit New York, and 87-year-old Mike Wallace, like many East Coast octogenarians, is heading down to Boca next month. But the indefatigable Mr. Wallace won't be moving into a retirement-village condo: The Florida trip is part of a 15-city tour for the 60 Minutes correspondent's new book, Between You and Me: A Memoir. Today's the official pub date.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Two events in Los Angeles. Comedian Dennis Miller moderates the Hollywood Radio & Television Society and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' confab, “The Network Presidents' Newsmaker Luncheon,” with guests including NBC Entertainment's Kevin Reilly and ABC Entertainment's Dawn Ostroff. And BET celebrates its 25th anniversary at the Shrine Auditorium tonight (entertainment courtesy of Earth, Wind & Fire, Mary J. Blige and many others). One event in Boston: The start of the three-day mobile-broadbandarama called WiMax World Conference & Expo at the Boston World Trade Center. Try to figure out which gathering is where you're most likely to meet your future employer, circa 2011.

Thursday, Oct. 27

On behalf of our aunt in Indiana, a message to all the media buyers trooping off to Chelsea Piers in New York tonight for ABC Daytime's 13th annual “Casino Night with the Stars” party: If you can find Alicia Leigh Willis, please get her to confess that her character on General Hospital, Courtney Matthews, is going to find out that neither Jax nor Nikolas is the father of her child but that the baby is instead the product of a secret liaison with Dr. Noah Drake. After all, that handsome young man Rick Springfield returns to the show in December.

Friday, Oct. 28

The kickoff episode of the new Discovery series I Shouldn't Be Alive (9 p.m. ET) is called “Shark Survivor.” Please use the address below to send in your nominations for the television executive, producer, news anchor or actor in an ensemble sitcom mostly likely to be the subject of the show.

