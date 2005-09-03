Monday, Sept. 5.

Tony Orlando! Norm Crosby! Charo! Boy, if we had a dollar for every great moment we've seen on the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon since it became a Labor Day weekend event in 1966, well … we'd give back all that loot to help Jerry's Kids. The 22-hour telethon ends at 7 p.m. ET, and MDA's aiming for a record $60 million in pledges this year. But the MDA is also giving $1 million to Hurricane Katrina victims. Last week, Lewis said, “If you want to send me 20 bucks for my kids, send 10. Send the other 10 to these people in trouble.” A class act. That's the reason he'll get the Governor's Award for his humanitarian efforts at the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 18.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Break out the Mott's apple juice, little ones! Time to toast Nick Jr. as it debuts Go, Diego, Go, a spinoff of the wildly popular Dora the Explorer, at 8 p.m. ET. This one stars Dora's cousin—the 8-year-old bilingual animal rescuer who can talk to animals (like, totally relatable!). Nick deserves snaps as an Anglo network that was early to schedule multicultural programs. And you can't thank them enough for teaching kids at a very early age how confusing TV schedules can be. For example: Diego premieres tonight, but, starting Wednesday, it will air weekdays at 11 a.m ET. Kids, that's why responsible parents are buying TiVos—so their children won't miss out on educational fare. How about yours?

Wednesday, Sept. 7

You know what we like about So You Think You Can Dance? It's so naughty. It's rated PG, which means that tonight's show at 8 ET on Fox could very well have moderate violence (toes stomped on, probably), some sexual situations (couples writhing rhythmically) or infrequent coarse language (“Dip, dammit!”). Anyhow, parental guidance is suggested as a dozen dancers are reduced tonight by two.

Thursday, Sept. 8

The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) in New York this morning unveils its advertising forecast for the next couple of years. Our pregame analysis: TVB President Chris Rohrs will point out that, next year, with an Olympics and midterm elections, ad sales may show a little more uptick than in 2007, which will have neither. Other experts at the members-only briefing include David Wyss, Standard & Poor's chief economist; former FCC Chairman Richard Wiley; and Evan Tracey, president of the Campaign Media Analysis Group, explaining how new political-advertising rules will affect spending. But somehow, we don't think the word “bullish” is going to be thrown around much over the croissants, coffee and corn flakes.

Friday, Sept. 9

The International Broadcasting Convention started yesterday in Amsterdam, but the exhibition floor doesn't open till today, which is also “HDTV Day” at the IBC. Every day of the confab has a little theme. Isn't that sweet? Back here in the U.S. of A, there's Sunday's 2005 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. But if you want to hang out at IBC—maybe you weren't invited to Hollywood—the awards telecast doesn't show up on E! until Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, one night before the big Primetime Emmys airs live. At the Creative Awards show, we're rooting for Angela Lansbury, who has not won in the 18 previous times she has been nominated. Famed Emmy loser Susan Lucci also was humiliated 18 times before winning. But Lucci plays a shrew, and Lansbury is, like, your grandmother. How can Emmy be so cold? She's nominated for a guest-starring role. If she doesn't win, watch for a new reality series, Murder, She Committed.