B&C Week
Where to be and what to watch...
Monday, Feb. 14
That amour-ish feeling rises with the sun this Valentine's Day as
Cartoon Network's classic-animation channel Boomerang launches a
Pepé Le Pew 24-hour marathon starting
at 6 (ET). Seventeen shorts featuring the relentless Looney Tunes lothario—who, being an animated
character, is immune to sexual-harassment lawsuits—will unfold in
chronological order. Meanwhile, the animals at Madison
Square Garden in New York will be
much better behaved for the 129th
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
USA Network calls its coverage
America's Dog
Show(two nights, 8 p.m. ET). Your host: newsman
Lester Holt. What is Lester's expertise with
dog shows? He works at MSNBC.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
It's like seeing store clerks trundling out the Christmas decorations
the moment Halloween is over: Too. Freakin'. Soon! Nevertheless, here comes
another TV upfront “season,” which now lasts from midwinter until well into
spring. First out of the box with presentations for advertisers is
Comcast Networks. They're showcasing
E!, G4,
The Golf Channel and other Comcast holdings at
Cipriani 42nd Street, a converted bank built
when financial institutions were monuments to capital instead of being
oversized ATMs. It is a great New York
setting, and these early pitchathons can be fun. Then upfront fatigue sets in
after a few weeks, lingering until May, when the broadcast networks swagger
onto the scene with their gaudy affairs.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Season premiere tonight: Yes, Dear (CBS, 9:30 p.m. ET), starring
Jean Louisa Kelly and others. Yes, dear, you
heard us right. The comedy that CBS couldn't
be bothered to bring back for a fifth season last fall is being revived under
the apparent assumption that a show about two couples with conflicting
child-rearing habits couldn't be any worse than the show it's replacing,
Center of the
Universe, which was about, uh, 22 minutes too long.
Thursday, Feb. 17
At last, a confluence of Washington and the entertainment business that
doesn't involve indecency complaints or
politicians passing the hat in Hollywood. The
Entertainment Industries Council presents a congressional briefing
today on “The Art of Making a Difference.” House Entertainment Caucus Chair Diane
Watson (D-Calif.) and Mark Foley
(R-Fla.), chair of the Entertainment Industries Task
Force, host the discussion of topics including copyright
infringement and the industry's efforts to use content to address societal
ills. Speakers include Alan Wurtzel, president
of NBC Universal Research and Development. Yo,
Alan: Don't get Foley started about his walk-on part in Body Heat.
Friday, Feb. 18
Attention, avaricious, self-absorbed, masochistic, good-looking
executive wannabes: The month-long, 27-city Apprentice casting-call tour has
reached the midway point. Today's stops: Philadelphia and Louisville. Auditions are for both the
Donald Trump and Martha
Stewart editions of the show. (How to tell Trump and Stewart apart:
She's the one with the low-maintenance hair and the minimum-security home.)
Weekend TiVo alert: the premiere of Cartoon
Network's Robot Chicken (11:30 p.m. ET).
The extremely promising opening vignette of
this pop-culture trashing, stop-motion animation series features a
Rachel Leigh Cook doll flipping out while
doing an anti-drug PSA. Her rampage with a frying pan might have made even
Pepé Le Pew cry, “Au revoir,
mademoiselle!”
