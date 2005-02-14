Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Feb. 14

That amour-ish feeling rises with the sun this Valentine's Day as

Cartoon Network's classic-animation channel Boomerang launches a

Pepé Le Pew 24-hour marathon starting

at 6 (ET). Seventeen shorts featuring the relentless Looney Tunes lothario—who, being an animated

character, is immune to sexual-harassment lawsuits—will unfold in

chronological order. Meanwhile, the animals at Madison

Square Garden in New York will be

much better behaved for the 129th

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

USA Network calls its coverage

America's Dog

Show(two nights, 8 p.m. ET). Your host: newsman

Lester Holt. What is Lester's expertise with

dog shows? He works at MSNBC.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

It's like seeing store clerks trundling out the Christmas decorations

the moment Halloween is over: Too. Freakin'. Soon! Nevertheless, here comes

another TV upfront “season,” which now lasts from midwinter until well into

spring. First out of the box with presentations for advertisers is

Comcast Networks. They're showcasing

E!, G4,

The Golf Channel and other Comcast holdings at

Cipriani 42nd Street, a converted bank built

when financial institutions were monuments to capital instead of being

oversized ATMs. It is a great New York

setting, and these early pitchathons can be fun. Then upfront fatigue sets in

after a few weeks, lingering until May, when the broadcast networks swagger

onto the scene with their gaudy affairs.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Season premiere tonight: Yes, Dear (CBS, 9:30 p.m. ET), starring

Jean Louisa Kelly and others. Yes, dear, you

heard us right. The comedy that CBS couldn't

be bothered to bring back for a fifth season last fall is being revived under

the apparent assumption that a show about two couples with conflicting

child-rearing habits couldn't be any worse than the show it's replacing,

Center of the

Universe, which was about, uh, 22 minutes too long.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At last, a confluence of Washington and the entertainment business that

doesn't involve indecency complaints or

politicians passing the hat in Hollywood. The

Entertainment Industries Council presents a congressional briefing

today on “The Art of Making a Difference.” House Entertainment Caucus Chair Diane

Watson (D-Calif.) and Mark Foley

(R-Fla.), chair of the Entertainment Industries Task

Force, host the discussion of topics including copyright

infringement and the industry's efforts to use content to address societal

ills. Speakers include Alan Wurtzel, president

of NBC Universal Research and Development. Yo,

Alan: Don't get Foley started about his walk-on part in Body Heat.

Friday, Feb. 18

Attention, avaricious, self-absorbed, masochistic, good-looking

executive wannabes: The month-long, 27-city Apprentice casting-call tour has

reached the midway point. Today's stops: Philadelphia and Louisville. Auditions are for both the

Donald Trump and Martha

Stewart editions of the show. (How to tell Trump and Stewart apart:

She's the one with the low-maintenance hair and the minimum-security home.)

Weekend TiVo alert: the premiere of Cartoon

Network's Robot Chicken (11:30 p.m. ET).

The extremely promising opening vignette of

this pop-culture trashing, stop-motion animation series features a

Rachel Leigh Cook doll flipping out while

doing an anti-drug PSA. Her rampage with a frying pan might have made even

Pepé Le Pew cry, “Au revoir,

mademoiselle!”

E-mail info for B&C Week to

b&cweek@reedbusiness.com