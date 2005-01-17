Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Jan. 17

“Are your kids driving you nuts? Is your house a zoo?” That's

ABC.com, seeking applicants for

Supernanny

(premiere, 10 p.m. ET), with Jo Frost bringing

her no-nonsense act over from the UK. But you

must meet certain other requirements before qualifying as the sort of hapless

parent who allows a bossy-boots Brit to dissect your shortcomings and order

your kids around on national TV. For instance, you have to agree not to

“become a candidate for elected office until 12 months after the initial

broadcast of the last episode in which you appear.” Right:

I'm a slob, I can't control my kids, and I'd like

your vote.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Never let it be said that the members of the South

Dakota Cable Telecommunications Association are a bunch of

junketeering media fatcats who don't let too much business interfere with

their golf and tennis and poolside obligations. These folks are holding their

annual meeting today in frigid Pierre at the

shy and unassuming Governor's Inn (“State

of the art voicemail for every room”). Tonight, Paula

Abdul and her fellow American

Idolators come to Fox's rescue (8 p.m. ET,), still basking in the glow

of the show's victory over Paris Hilton as

Yahoo!'s most-searched term for 2004.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Admit it: You dream of having a home network for the electronics gear

that currently snakes enough wiring along your baseboards to run a U2 concert,

but you have no idea what “home network” really

means. Unfortunately, neither do a lot of people who

ought to—just try talking to the cable guy

about hooking up wireless modems or meshing TiVo with your high-speed

connection. Bless the Society of Cable Telecommunications

Engineers and their prez, John

Clark, then, for holding a Web-based live seminar, “Home

Networking Technologies,” today at 2 p.m. If you're a gearhead who's

interested, go to

scte.org for more information. If you're a

gearhead who has already networked your own home—what's your day rate?

Thursday, Jan. 20

That muttered cursing you hear today in Washington isn't just Democrats—Nancy Pelosi, get a grip—who can't bear

President Bush's inauguration (12 noon, pick

your channel). It's also FCC and

cable-industry lawyers elbowing through the clogged streets and the

triple-secret security lockdown to file briefs with the Supreme Court. The cable biz is livid—well, maybe

that's too strong a word for their feelings after a six-year legal

slog—over rules requiring the companies to let Internet Service Providers

piggyback on their broadband networks. The cable position:

Hey, what's with this open-access business? Do we

look like the phone company? Five bucks to anybody in the court who

yells VoIP! VoIP! Tonight,

Donald Trump returns with the third edition of

The

Apprentice (NBC, 8 p.m.

ET). The network will interrupt the broadcast of the still-unfolding

second-season finale.

Friday, Jan. 21

Tony Shalhoub returns tonight

(USA, 9 p.m. ET) as the detective with

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in the season premiere of Monk. Or as we like

to refer to the show: “The OCD.” This season, Monk switches out sidekick

Bitty Schram for ex-Two Guys and a Girl

star Traylor Howard. The network is teaming up

with Lysol for a contest with they're

calling “Clean Up With Monk.” “Is Your House a Zoo?” was already

taken.

