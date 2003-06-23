B&C Veteran Honored by Press Group

Don West, who spent 43 years at BROADCASTING & CABLE and more than two decades in the top spot, was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists' Washington Journalism Hall of Fame earlier this month, along with New York Times columnist William Safire, CNN's Judy Woodruff, and Bruce Johnson of WUSA(TV) Washington. In his remarks, West said that, before the magazine began in 1931, the industry had no sense of itself. The magazine "gave the medium cohesion, a tradition and a place to rally around every Monday morning." As for the staff, he said, "primarily, I assembled a team capable of exceeding my own ambitions for the magazine and fiercely determined to do so. We started out as a staff and became a family." He received his Hall of Fame statuette from Ann Augherton, president of SPJ's Washington chapter.