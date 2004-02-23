B&C Tech Ad Sales Get Boost

Kathy Standage last week joined the Reed Television Group as director of technology advertising with responsibility for marketing BROADCASTING CABLE, Multichannel News, and Reed Business Information's related electronic products to technology advertisers. She will also help market B&C's technology summits. The announcement was made by Reed Television Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom.

Standage will cover the technology business from her home office in Golden, Colo.

Standage joins Reed from Pilat Inc. where she was vice president of North American Sales. Prior to that, she held senior sales-management positions at Internet providers IXL and Solbright. From 1996 to '99, Standage was director of sales and marketing for the National Digital Television Center, placing advertising campaigns in BROADCASTING CABLE rather than selling for it.

A Texas native, Standage spent over nine years in sales and sales management for KENS San Antonio. She's a graduate of Texas University at Austin and holds a bachelor's degree in radio/ television/film.