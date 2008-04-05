B&C taps Business Editor

Broadcasting & Cable has named veteran media writer Robert Marich to the position of business editor.

“Bob brings a wealth of experience and financial acumen to B&C,” said Editor in Chief Mark Robichaux. “We're glad to have him on our team.”

Based in New York, Marich held editorial senior posts at Kagan Research, Informa Media, Hollywood Reporter and Investor's Business Daily. He is also author of the academic book Marketing to Moviegoers. His freelance articles have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and Forbes.