B&C’s General Manager, News Director and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year

The Greater Good

This year will go down in history as one with great consequences for the local TV station business. From consolidation redrawing the ownership map and altering the distribution landscape to comprehensive news coverage of events with dramatic impact on communities, the value of local TV is surging. While that is welcome news to a sector that has faced stiff challenges from other forms of media, especially digital, it places an additional premium on leadership. What is needed today isn’t merely sound news judgment—though that’s crucial—but rather an overall ability to consider the larger context of a station’s operations and rise to the challenge of managing through change.

As we set about choosing the best examples of local broadcast leadership in this momentous year, we considered a great many worthy nominees. But six individuals ultimately stood out. They ran the gamut in terms of background, purview and accomplishments in 2013, from tech innovators with national reach to small-market specialists dedicated to preserving the community bond with stations, to those who responded to daunting circumstances with creativity and drive. These six are being honored for making a good business greater. They are B&C’s GM, News Director and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

GM of the Year Markets 1-25

Boston's Finest Is Also the Nation's Finest

When the terrorists struck Boston on Patriots’ Day, it was more than just a massive breaking news story for Bill Fine. After all, he was born in the market, has lived there a halfdozen times and has no plans to leave. More»

GM of the Year Markets 26-50

Jacksonville Rides 'Fully Local'

WJXT Jacksonville (Fla.) chief Bob Ellis doesn’t like the word independent. “It’s kind of my pet peeve,” says the GM, who has been with the station five years. “I don’t use the word independent. I call us fully local.” More»

GM of the Year Markets 51-100

Taking 'On Your Side' To Heart

Gannett’s WGRZ has moved from also-ran to market leader in Buffalo under president and GM Jim Toellner. The Western New York native and University of Buffalo grad credits the turnaround to the unique bond the station has created with the community. More»

GM of the Year Markets 100+

Uniting and Conquering on the Georgia Border

One of the great challenges for some admittedly lucky GMs is keeping a powerhouse station way ahead of the pack. Bill Stewart, VP/GM at Augusta (Ga.)’s WJBF and WAGT, offers a master class on it. Media General’s WJBF entered into a services agreement with Schurz’s WAGT in 2010. While the ABC and NBC stations are under one roof, Stewart pits them against each other. More»

News Director of the Year

Winning Means Doing Right By New Orleans

While awards may not be as important as ratings or revenue, the major ones are certainly great for station bragging rights and validation that the newsroom’s considerable efforts are noticed. With the hardware Mikel Schaefer and his WVUE New Orleans news crew have been hauling home, Fox 8 has enough bragging rights—and validation—to last a few decades. More»

Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year

App-etite For Innovation Fuels Disney Sea Change

On the surface, the obvious features of the Watch ABC app would easily qualify the network as B&C’s Multiplatform Broadcaster of the year. The app’s timely launch in May marked the first time a major broadcast network began offering a live 24-hour feed of both its national programming and local network affiliates for mobile devices and the Web. More»