B&C reveals Hall of Fame inductees

Broadcasting & Cable unveiled a roster of 13 inductees for the magazine's hall of fame on Monday.

This year's list of electronic media notables includes:

Katie Couric, veteran co-anchor of NBC's Today Show

Michael Eisner, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company

actor Michael J. Fox

Tom Freston, president and CEO of MTV Networks

Hal Jackson, veteran radio personality for WLIB(AM)-WBLS(FM) New York

Lorne Michaels, executive producer of NBC's Saturday Night Live

actress and producer Mary Tyler Moore

UHF pioneer William Lowell Putnam

James Robbins, president and CEO of Cox Communications

Posthumous honorees include

What's My Line? panelist Arlene Francis; actress Nancy Marchand, alias Livia Soprano; actor Carroll O'Connor, alias Archie Bunker; and producer and foreign correspondent Ted Yates, who died from machine-gun wounds received in the Jordanian sector of Jerusalem in 1967.

The 11th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, featuring emcee Sam Donaldson of ABC News, and the 70th anniversary of Broadcasting & Cable magazine will be celebrated conjointly on Nov. 12 at a formal dinner and ceremonies at New York's Marriott Marquis hotel.

'It's a moment to bring together friends and family from every reach of the industries we have served for so long,' said William McGorry, senior vice president of the Cahners Television Group.

Selections to the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame are made by the magazine's editors, on their own initiative and in response to nominations from the industry. The chairman is Don West, longtime B&C executive and now the magazine's editor at

large.