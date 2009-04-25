'B&C' Recognized

Broadcasting & Cable is among 29 finalists honored in six categories in the third annual Mirror Awards competition, sponsored by Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. The awards honor excellence in media-industry reporting.

B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman is a finalist in the Best Commentary-Traditional category. Along with Grossman, honored for his column Left Coast Bias, the finalists in the category are David Carr (The New York Times), Noam Cohen (The New York Times), Jon Fine (BusinessWeek), Frazier Moore (The Associated Press) and Michael Wolff (Vanity Fair).

The Mirror Awards finalists, announced last week, were chosen by a group of journalists and journalism educators. Fellow journalists and members of the media may vote for their favorites among the finalists by visiting mirrorawards.syr.edu/vote.cfm. Winners will be feted at an awards ceremony in June in New York.

The Mirror Awards, established by the Newhouse School in 2006, honor the reporters, editors and teams of writers who hold a mirror to their own industry for the public's benefit, according to the school. Honorees are recognized for news judgment and command of craft in reporting, as well as analysis and commentary on developments in the media industry and its role in our economy, culture and democracy.