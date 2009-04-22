B&C Receives Mirror Award Recognition

Broadcasting & Cable is among 29 finalists honored in six categories by Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications third annual Mirror Awards competition honoring excellence in media industry reporting.

B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman is a finalist in the Best Commentary -- Traditional category. Along with Grossman, honored for his column Left Coast Bias, the finalists in the category are David Carr (The New York Times), Noam Cohen (The New York Times), Jon Fine (BusinessWeek), Frazier Moore (Associated Press) and Michael Wolff (Vanity Fair).

The Mirror Awards finalists, announced Wednesday, were chosen by a group of journalists and journalism educators. Fellow journalists and members of the media may vote for their favorites among the finalists by visiting mirrorawards.syr.edu/vote.cfm. Winners will receive the People's Choice Award. The Mirror Award winners will be feted at an awards ceremony in June in New York City, the school says.

The Mirror Awards, established by the Newhouse School in 2006, honor the reporters, editors and teams of writers who hold a mirror to their own industry for the public's benefit, according to the school. Honorees are recognized for news judgment and command of craft in reporting, analysis and commentary on developments in the media industry and its role in our economy, culture and democracy.

The other finalists are:

Best Single Article --Traditional

Eric Alterman, "Out of Print" (The New Yorker)

Ken Auletta, "The Search Party" (The New Yorker)

Seth Mnookin, "Bloomberg Without Bloomberg" (Vanity Fair)

Clive Thompson, "Is the Tipping Point Toast?" (Fast Company)

Best Single Article -- Digital

David Kamp, "Requiem for a Micro-celebrity" (Vanity Fair)

Julia M. Klein, "Tribulations at Tribune" (Condé Nast Portfolio)

Rachel Sklar, "The NYT's Selective, Misleading Pentagon Story" (The Huffington Post)

Best Profile --Traditional

Mark Bowden, "The Angriest Man in Television" (The Atlantic)

Mark Bowden, "Mr. Murdoch Goes to War" (The Atlantic)

Lloyd Grove, "The Last Media Tycoon" (Condé Nast Portfolio)

Charlie LeDuff, "Robert Frank's Unsentimental Journey" (Vanity Fair)

Ian Parker, "The Bright Side" (The New Yorker)

Richard Pérez-Peña, "Web Sites That Dig for News Rise as Watchdogs" (The New York Times)

Evgenia Peretz, "James Frey's Morning After" (Vanity Fair)

Best Commentary -- Digital

Eric Alterman (Center for American Progress)

Megan Garber (Columbia Journalism Review)

Dan Kennedy (Northeastern University School of Journalism, Writing for The Guardian)

Rachel Sklar (The Huffington Post)

Joe Strupp (Editor and Publisher)

Clive Thompson (Wired.com)

Best In-depth Piece -- Traditional

David Barstow, "Behind TV Analysts, Pentagon's Hidden Hand" and "One Man's Military-Industrial-Media Complex" (The New York Times)

Seth Mnookin, "The New York Times' Lonely War" (Vanity Fair)

On the Media, "Brand China" (WNYC New York Public Radio)