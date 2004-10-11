B&C Picks 10 for Hall of Fame

The 14th Annual Broadcasting & Cable

Hall of Fame awards dinner on Monday Nov. 8 honors 10 of the brightest lights in the business—and salutes SportsCenter, the influential ESPN sportscast in its 25th anniversary year.

Says B&C

Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom, "We are honored and excited by this year's class." Editor in Chief J. Max Robins adds, "Our honorees exemplify the best in the business."

To be inducted into the Hall this year:

William F. Baker , chief executive, New York Public Television, which owns WNET and WLIW

giant ESPN and ABC Sports and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks

president and partner of Philadelphia's WBEB(FM), and one of radio's visionaries

and Extra

In addition, for only the second time ever, B&C

will induct a television show—ESPN's SportsCenter—into the Hall of Fame. The sports-news program is no less an institution than The Simpsons, which was honored last year.

The awards dinner will be held Nov. 8, this year at New York's Waldorf-Astoria. For reservations and information, call Maggie Pritikin at 646-746-7068.