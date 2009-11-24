B&C Names Station GMs of the Year

Newly promoted CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn (Markets 1-25), WBNS Columbus President/General Manager Tom Griesdorn (26-50) and WMBF Myrtle Beach VP/General Manager Ted Fortenberry (51-plus) were named Broadcasting & Cable’s 2009 Station General Managers of the Year.



Weigel Broadcasting was selected as Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, a new award given to the broadcaster doing the best job of connecting with its audience via the multiple media platforms.



The winners were selected after an extensive nomination process. Find out why these four earned their honors in the Dec. 21 issue of Broadcasting & Cable.