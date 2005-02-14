B&C Names Frank Broadcaster of the Year

Alan Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations, is Broadcasting & Cable’s2005 Broadcaster of the Year. He’ll receive his award at the Television Bureau of Advertising’s Marketing Conference March 31 at New York’s Javits Convention Center.

A consummate broadcaster, the Pittsburgh native made his mark at Detroit’s WDIV, where he was named general manager in 1988, and made it into one of NBC’s most powerful affiliates. Twelve years later he was named president of Post-Newsweek stations, which owns half a dozen major-market stations.

As chairman of the National Affiliated Stations Alliance, he’s a leader of the foes of media consolidation, fighting earlier FCC attempts to raise the station ownership cap and battling with other affiliates for better treatment from ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. He is also chairman of the TVB board and executive committee of the National Association of Broadcasters.

At the TVB Conference, which will once again this year be held in conjunction with the New York International Auto Show, Frank will also participate on a panel with the three previous winners of B&C Broadcaster of the Year: David Barrett, president and CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television, the 2004 winner who will appear via videotape; Dennis FitzSimons, chairman, The Tribune Co. (2003); and Dennis Swanson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Viacom Television Stations Group, who was the first B&C honoree in 2002. J. Max Robins, B&C’s editor in chief, will moderate.

Agenda and registration information for the TVB conference is available at www.tvb.org.