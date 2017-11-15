B&C Selects 2017's Top Local TV Group, Execs

B&C has named this year's honorees in local television for their leadership. Every year the magazine cites a local station group; general managers of the year by market segment; a news director of the year and a multiplatform broadcaster of the year. This year's group is:



General Manager of the Year Markets 1-25: Marla Drutz, WDIV Detroit, Michigan (Graham Media Group)



General Manager of the Year Markets 26-50: Todd Brown, KVVU Las Vegas, Nevada (Meredith)



General Manager of the Year Markets 51+: Craig Jahelka, WBOC Salisbury, Maryland (Draper Holdings)



News Director of the Year: Jennifer Lyons, WGN Chicago, Illinois (Tribune Media)



Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year: Tegna



Station Group of the Year: Telemundo Station Group



Full profiles will be highlighted in Dec. 11 issue of Broadcasting & Cable.