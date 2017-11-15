B&C Selects 2017's Top Local TV Group, Execs
B&C has named this year's honorees in local television for their leadership. Every year the magazine cites a local station group; general managers of the year by market segment; a news director of the year and a multiplatform broadcaster of the year. This year's group is:
General Manager of the Year Markets 1-25: Marla Drutz, WDIV Detroit, Michigan (Graham Media Group)
General Manager of the Year Markets 26-50: Todd Brown, KVVU Las Vegas, Nevada (Meredith)
General Manager of the Year Markets 51+: Craig Jahelka, WBOC Salisbury, Maryland (Draper Holdings)
News Director of the Year: Jennifer Lyons, WGN Chicago, Illinois (Tribune Media)
Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year: Tegna
Station Group of the Year: Telemundo Station Group
Full profiles will be highlighted in Dec. 11 issue of Broadcasting & Cable.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.