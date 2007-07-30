B&C Names ’07 Hall of Famers

Broadcasting & Cable will induct 11 television giants and a legendary show into its class of 2007 at the 17th Annual Hall of Fame Awards Dinner at New York’s Cipriani 42nd Street on Oct. 22. The new class takes its place alongside the 265 luminaries who have been recognized in previous years.

“The Hall of Fame Awards recognizes the best of the best,” says B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins. “We are honored that this event has become the industry gold standard by which the achievements of these remarkable individuals are recognized.”

This year’s honorees are:

Frank A. Bennack Jr., vice chairman of the board/chairman of the executive committee, Hearst Corp.

Mark Burnett, producer, Mark Burnett Productions

Bill Cella, chairman/CEO, Magna Global Worldwide/vice chairman, Draft FCB

Rocco Commisso, chairman/CEO, MediaCom

Brian France, chairman/CEO, NASCAR

Charles Gibson, anchor, ABC’s World News With Charles Gibson

Bonnie Hammer, president, USA Networks/Sci Fi

Phil Kent, president/CEO Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

Judy McGrath, president/CEO, MTV Networks

Paul McTear, president/CEO, Raycom Media

Joe Uva, CEO, Univision

Harry Friedman, executive producer, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, upon the occasion of Wheel's 25th anniversary

Beneficiaries of the dinner include two industry charitable organizations: the Broadcasters’ Foundation and Cable Positive. “Throughout the years, I have admired the accomplishments of our incoming 2007 class,” says B&C Publisher Larry Dunn. “We look forward to honoring their contributions to our industry.”

For table/ticket information, contact Sandy Friedman (safriedman@reedbusiness.com or 646-746-6740).