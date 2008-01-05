B&C, Multi Promote Four

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News promoted four staffers on its ad sales staff to new positions.

Louis Hillelson, who had been manager, online sales, was named associate publisher.

Mike Farina, formerly marketing sales manager, was named director of technology advertising.

Katie Rosa, who had been classified advertising account executive, was named Los Angeles-based regional sales manager for the Western region.

Elana Denis, who had been at Reed Business Interactive but had previously worked for the magazines, rejoins B&C and Multichannel News as the new classified account executive.

“I am thrilled to promote from within our team Louis, Mike, Katie and Elana,” said Larry Dunn, Reed Television Group publisher. “Their passion and commitment to our print, online and events business is vital to our growth in 2008.”