B&C Hall of Fame names seven honorees

Two of television's best-known personalities and five broadcasting, cable and

satellite-TV executives will join the honor roll in Broadcasting &

Cable's Hall of Fame.

Talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, Liberty Media Corp.'s

Peter Barton, Lifetime Television's Carole Black, DirecTV Inc.'s Eddy W. Hartenstein,

Advance/Newhouse Communications' Robert Miron and Paxson Communications Corp.'s Lowell (Bud) Paxson

will be inducted during the 12th annual honors, to be celebrated Nov. 11 at a

formal benefit dinner in New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Their induction will bring to more than 220 the number of individuals cited

for career excellence since the Hall of Fame's inception on the magazine's 60th

anniversary in 1991.

Reservations for the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame may be

arranged through Steve Labunski at 212-889-6716.