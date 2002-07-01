B&C Hall of Fame names seven honorees
Two of television's best-known personalities and five broadcasting, cable and
satellite-TV executives will join the honor roll in Broadcasting &
Cable's Hall of Fame.
Talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, Liberty Media Corp.'s
Peter Barton, Lifetime Television's Carole Black, DirecTV Inc.'s Eddy W. Hartenstein,
Advance/Newhouse Communications' Robert Miron and Paxson Communications Corp.'s Lowell (Bud) Paxson
will be inducted during the 12th annual honors, to be celebrated Nov. 11 at a
formal benefit dinner in New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Their induction will bring to more than 220 the number of individuals cited
for career excellence since the Hall of Fame's inception on the magazine's 60th
anniversary in 1991.
Reservations for the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame may be
arranged through Steve Labunski at 212-889-6716.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.