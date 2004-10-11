B&C Hall of Fame Dinner Set for Nov. 8

Tickets and tables are now available for the “14th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Dinner.”

To be held Monday, Nov. 8, at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria, the festive black-tie event will honor 10 of the brightest lights in the business.

This year, in addition, B&C salutes SportsCenter, the influential ESPN sportscast, in its 25th-anniversary year.

Media stars to be inducted into the hall this year:

• William F. Baker, chief executive, New York Public Television, which owns WNET and WLIW.

• George Bodenheimer, president of sports giant ESPN and ABC Sports and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks.

• Stephen B. Burke, chief operating officer of Comcast Corp. and president of Comcast Cable Communications Inc., the nation’s largest cable operator.

• Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One Inc., the nation’s largest African American-owned radio-station group.

• Mario “Don Francisco” Kreutzberger, legendary host of Univision’s Sabado Gigante.

• Jerry Lee, president and partner, WBEB(FM) Philadelphia, and one of radio’s visionaries.

• Judith A. McHale, president and CEO of Discovery Communications Inc., which grew from one channel in 1985 to 14 today.

• Leslie Moonves, co-president and co-COO of Viacom Inc. and chairman of the resurgent CBS, which he turned around from the time he arrived in 1995.

• Dick Robertson, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, whose powerful domain includes overseeing the syndication of Friends and Extra.

• Jeff Smulyan, chairman of Emmis Communications Corp., an industry innovator that operates 27 radio stations and 16 TV stations.

Honoring SportsCenter will mark only the second time ever B&C ever inducted a television show. Last year, B&C gave plaudits to Fox’s The Simpsons.

For reservations and information, call Maggie Pritikin at 646-746-7068.