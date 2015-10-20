B&C Hall of Fame at 25: A Quarter-Century of Deals

As B&C gets set for its 25th Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 20 at New York's Waldorf Astoria, we are taking a look back at the many ways the medium of television has changed as a business and as a part of culture. Today's installment: deals.

The recent spate of M&A, fueled by the ongoing macroeconomic recovery, has added a few more deals to the tally of those that have shaped the past quarter-century. Ours is not a dollar-based list ranked in terms of valuation, but rather a group of deals whose impact, in many cases, can still be felt in the larger TV and media landscape. (The tally reaches an even 25 when two near-deals that fell apart recently are factored in: Comcast-Time Warner Cable and News Corp.-Time Warner.)

· Altice buys Cablevision (pending regulatory approval)

· Charter buys Time Warner Cable (pending)

· Nexstar offers to buy Media General after Media General’s announced purchase of Meredith (pending)

· Gray TV buys station assets from Schurz (pending)

· AT&T buys DirecTV

· Gannett (now Tegna) buys Belo

· Cablevision Systems spins off AMC Networks

· Comcast buys NBCUniversal

· Scripps Networks acquires Travel Channel

· Time Warner buys CourtTV

· Comcast acquires AT&T Broadband

· Tribune buys Local TV

· Google buys YouTube

· CBS separates from Viacom

· Viacom buys BET

· NBC buys Universal

· NBC buys Bravo

· Viacom buys CBS

· Vivendi takes stake in NBCUniversal

· Disney buys Fox Family Channel

· Time Warner-AOL

· Disney buys CapitalCities/ABC

· Warner Bros.-Time Inc.