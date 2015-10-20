Trending

B&C Hall of Fame at 25: A Quarter-Century of Deals

As B&C gets set for its 25th Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 20 at New York's Waldorf Astoria, we are taking a look back at the many ways the medium of television has changed as a business and as a part of culture. Today's installment: deals.

The recent spate of M&A, fueled by the ongoing macroeconomic recovery, has added a few more deals to the tally of those that have shaped the past quarter-century. Ours is not a dollar-based list ranked in terms of valuation, but rather a group of deals whose impact, in many cases, can still be felt in the larger TV and media landscape. (The tally reaches an even 25 when two near-deals that fell apart recently are factored in: Comcast-Time Warner Cable and News Corp.-Time Warner.)

·         Altice buys Cablevision (pending regulatory approval)
·         Charter buys Time Warner Cable (pending)
·         Nexstar offers to buy Media General after Media General’s announced purchase of Meredith (pending)
·         Gray TV buys station assets from Schurz (pending)
·         AT&T buys DirecTV
·         Gannett (now Tegna) buys Belo
·         Cablevision Systems spins off AMC Networks
·         Comcast buys NBCUniversal
·         Scripps Networks acquires Travel Channel
·         Time Warner buys CourtTV
·         Comcast acquires AT&T Broadband
·         Tribune buys Local TV
·         Google buys YouTube
·         CBS separates from Viacom
·         Viacom buys BET
·         NBC buys Universal
·         NBC buys Bravo
·         Viacom buys CBS
·         Vivendi takes stake in NBCUniversal
·         Disney buys Fox Family Channel
·         Time Warner-AOL
·         Disney buys CapitalCities/ABC
·         Warner Bros.-Time Inc.