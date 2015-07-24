AT&T Clinches DirecTV Deal

Moments after receiving the FCC’s condition-filled blessing, AT&T announced Friday that it had closed its acquisition of DirecTV, creating a pay TV provider with north of 26 million customers in the U.S. and 19 million subs in Latin America.

And the closure came with a big executive announcement – John Stankey will be CEO of AT&T Entertainment & Internet Services, where he’ll head up the combined DirecTV and AT&T Home Solutions operations, and report to AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson.

Additionally, DirecTV president, chairman and CEO Mike White announced his plans to retire.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.