B&C is Finalist for Mirror Award

Broadcasting & Cable is among four finalists in the "overall excellence" category for a Mirror Award. Finalists were named last week by an awards committee at Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications.

There were nominees in five categories for best single article, profile, commentary, investigative piece and overall excellence.

For overall excellence, the nominees were B&C, American Journalism Review, The New York Times' Monday Media section and The Seattle Times: The Democracy Papers.

The awards will be given out June 23 in New York. NBC's Tim Russert will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and CNN/YouTube the i-3 award for "impact, innovation and influence."