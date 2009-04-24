BC Beat: I'm No Celebrity, But Why Is Blago Here?

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was likely the most-anticipated guest set to appear on the panel for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here at the NBC press day in Pasadena Friday.

However, his involvement in the new reality competition series, appears to be as the show's publicist rather than an actual contestant.

"It is unclear if there will be any role. We are discussing potential options, " Blagojevich said.

