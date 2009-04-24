BC Beat: I'm No Celebrity, But Why Is Blago Here?
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was likely the most-anticipated guest set to appear on the panel for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here at the NBC press day in Pasadena Friday.
However, his involvement in the new reality competition series, appears to be as the show's publicist rather than an actual contestant.
"It is unclear if there will be any role. We are discussing potential options, " Blagojevich said.
To read the full blog from Broadcasting & Cable, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.