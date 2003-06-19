BBQ is smokin' for Food
The Food Network racked up its best prime ratings ever June 9-15 with its
week of BBQ programming.
It averaged a .7 rating, or 568,000 households.
That represented a 33% audience boost over the same week last year.
The Food Network racked up its best prime ratings ever June 9-15 with its
week of BBQ programming.
It averaged a .7 rating, or 568,000 households.
That represented a 33% audience boost over the same week last year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.