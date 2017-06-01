BBC's James Longman Joins ABC News

ABC News has grabbed another veteran BBC journalist.

ABC News president James Goldston said Thursday that James Longman is joining ABC as a foreign correspondent in its London bureau starting June 5.

Longman has been Beirut correspondent for the BBC for the past five years.

"James is committed to telling the world’s stories with passion and distinction, and he will help build out our truly powerhouse team," said Goldston.

That follows the announcement earlier this week that Ian Pannell, who has spent over two decades at BBC, has joined ABC News as senior foreign correspondent, based in London.