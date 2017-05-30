BBC's Ian Pannell Joins ABC News

Ian Pannell has joined ABC News as senior foreign correspondent, based in London.

Pannell, who has spent over two decades at BBC, will be joining the network in June.

"At this moment when telling the story of an unstable world is more important than ever, we are fortunate to add Ian to our ranks," said ABC News president James Goldston in a note to staffers about the new hire. "He is an exceptionally talented and intrepid journalist—and he will bring a truly distinctive voice to our powerhouse foreign affairs team…"