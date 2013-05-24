BBC's Bennett to Run Emerging Nets at A+E

A+E Networks is planning to hire BBC executive Jana Bennett as head of its emerging networks, Bio and LMN.

A+E's big networks -- History, A&E and Lifetime -- have gained ratings momentum with original program over the past year and the company is now looking to make a big investment in Bio and LMN, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The company has already been working on H2, the former History International network, which showed a 26% increase in viewers in the 25-54 year old demo during the first quarter. H2 reports to Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP of development and programming for History.

Bennett stepped down as president of worldwide networks at BBC Worldwide last June after a 30-year career at the British broadcaster. She also spent more than two years running Discovery Communications' TLC cable channel.

A+E's discussions with Bennett were first reported by Deadline.