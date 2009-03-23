BBC Worldwide, Animal Planet Team on Specials

BBC Worldwide and Animal Planet are teaming up on two natural history co-productions, The Great Rift and Madagascar.

The Great Rift, which will debut on Animal Planet in 2010, will explore the eponymous geographic area, which extends from Syria to Mozambique and encompasses Mt. Kilimanjaro and the Red Sea.

Madagascar will debut in 2011, and examines natural life on the large African island nation, with a particular focus on its unusual biodiversity and how evolution helped shape the creatures on the island.

“Our robust partnership with the BBC reflects Animal Planet’s strong commitment to the best natural history programming,” said Marjorie Kaplan, President and General Manager, Animal Planet, announcing the programs. “These projects will be crown jewels of the genre, bringing the spectacular biodiversity of the Great Rift and Madagascar to viewers as major television events.”

BBC Worldwide and Discovery Communications, which owns Animal Planet have collaborated before, most notably for the 2007 miniseries Planet Earth, which drew record ratings for its flagship Discovery Channel.