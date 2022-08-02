BBC Studios Hires Janet Brown as President, Content Distribution, North and Latin America
Tara Maitra promoted to chief commercial officer, global distribution
BBC Studio expanded its top executive rungs, hiring Janet Brown as president, content distribution, North America and Latin America, and promoting Tara Maitra to chief commercial officer, global distribution.
Both executives will report to Rebecca Glashow, CEO, global distribution, at BBC Studios.
Brown joined BBC Studios from Gunpowder & Sky, where she was executive VP. In her new job, Brown is tasked with creating a vision and strategic direction while overseeing distribution relationships with networks and streaming platforms
“Janet is a proven dealmaker across content distribution spanning all formats and genres, and I’m thrilled to be adding her to our team. North America and LatAm are very strong, growing markets for BBC Studios, and we have only begun to tap into our potential,” said Glashow. “She joins a group of exceptionally talented executives, including Tara, whose new responsibilities reflect the growing global demand for our content, and the broad array of new opportunities and partnerships we continue to explore around the world.”
In her new post, Maitra will have oversight of global syndication and advertising sales for BBC Studio products, including its news properties, across all territories.
Maitra joined BBC Studios in 2021 as chief commercial officer for the Americas. Before BBC Studios, Maitra was chief revenue officer at BDEX and spent 11 years at TiVo. Earlier she was with Comcast, Primedia and NBC. ■
