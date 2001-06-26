BBC producing WW I reality series

The BBC is putting a horrific edge on the reality TV genre, enlisting 25 young men to relive life in the World War I trenches, Reuters reports.

Contestants on the BBC show would endure up to two weeks in muddy trenches, exposed to rats, maggots, dirt, and tear gas. And endurance is the object, for as long as they can stand it: the BBC is providing no cash incentive. A BBC spokesman told Reuters the British broadcaster is consulting historians to select people who will be up to the task.

The World War i recreation, which has begun production at an undisclosed location in France, doesn't yet have an air date. The latest BBC effort follows recreations of life in the Bronze Age, the Victorian era and in a London home during World War II.