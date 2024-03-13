BBC News FAST Channel Launched By AMC Networks, BBC Studios

AMC Networks and BBC Studios said the launched a BBC News 24-hour free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

The new channel is initially available on Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Sling Freestream and Plex.

"This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the U.S. at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever," said Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer, Global Media & Streaming, BBC Studios. "We're proud to launch this channel with the support of so many of the leading CTV/FAST platform partners as we continue to expand the footprint of BBC News and bring the BBC's journalism to wider audiences in the region."

The programming on the new FAST channels is the same as what appears on pay TV platforms including DirecTV, Comcast's Xfinity, Charter's Spectrum, YouTube TV, Philo and Dish. BBC Studios said the FAST distribution of BBC News is complementary to existing distribution on pay TV platforms.

"The BBC is one of the largest, most trusted and comprehensive news-gathering organizations in the world. The arrival of BBC News as a live, 24-hour channel on these free platforms is a landmark moment for global news, our partner platforms and the entire FAST distribution ecosystem,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks.

The BBC has been expanding its North American operations and expanding its primetime coverage, focusing on national news for audiences in the U.S.

The new channel is anchored from the U.K, the U.S. and Singapore and features chief presenters including Sumi Somaskanda and Caitriona Perry in Washington, Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings, Maryam Moshirir and Sally Bundock in the U.K. and Steve Lai in Singapore.

"This latest addition to our news offering expands our diverse programming lineup and gives us the opportunity to reach an even wider audience via a well-respected and trusted international news source," said Amy Kuessner, executive VP of programming for Pluto TV. "In today's day and age, free round-the-clock access to a strong audience-centric news brand like BBC News is indispensable."

"Live local and national news has always been a top performing category on Xumo Play, and with the addition of BBC's 24/7 live coverage, our viewers can now enjoy a fresh, international perspective on major news moments happening across the world," added Stefan Van Engen, VP, programming and partnerships at Xumo.