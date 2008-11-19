BBC Launches First Spanish-Language Channel In U.S.
BBC Worldwide Wednesday launched its first wholly-owned Spanish-language channel in the U.S.
CBeebies, a channel targeted to preschoolers, has rolled out elsewhere in the world over the past year, but this is its first foray into the U.S. market, via a carriage deal with DISH Network.
