BBC Launches First Spanish-Language Channel In U.S.

BBC Worldwide Wednesday launched its first wholly-owned Spanish-language channel in the U.S.

CBeebies, a channel targeted to preschoolers, has rolled out elsewhere in the world over the past year, but this is its first foray into the U.S. market, via a carriage deal with DISH Network.

The network will be part of the DishLATINO and DishMEXICO packages