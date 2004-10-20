BBC Goes Fox Hunting

The British Broadcasting Corp. has bagged the exclusive U.K. rights to three off-Fox comedies for next season.

The Brits will get to see the second season of Twentieth's Arrested Development--season one already airs on BBC Two and Four--as well as season four of animated Family Guy, and rights to the upcoming Fox comedy, American Dad--slated for a February 2005 launch--from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

The BBC plans to slate all three series for the 2005-2006 season.