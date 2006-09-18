BBC Goes B-to-C

TV delivered in bits and bytes could provide a new aftermarket for broadcast short-form library product. BBC Motion Gallery, essentially the library and licensing arm of the BBC, has begun making some of its shorts available to Web surfers directly on Google Videos.

The company has been providing 3-5-minute takes on its programming as broadcast and cable interstitials and filler for international channels, where schedules are less tied to hours and half-hours, in-flight programming, and other uses.

Now it is taking those same shows to the U.S. market and onto the Web via Google's video service, BBC Motion Gallery's first business-to-consumer (B-to-C) foray.

The initial 25 titles available will include vignettes of football and basketball "freestylers" performing tricks on London streets, wildlife shorts, and shows on style, "Weird Science," and "natural remedies.